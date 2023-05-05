Truck hits power line and causes small outage near Grand Lake

A screenshot of Mountain Parks Electric's outage map shows where an outage occurred Friday morning near Grand Lake.

Mountain Parks Electric/Courtesy image

Around 10 a.m. Friday, a dump truck hit a power line on County Road 46 near Grand Lake and caused a small power outage. The Mountain Parks Electric outage map shows that three customers are without power as of 11:11 a.m.

Erin Opsahl, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office communications director, wrote in an email that a dump truck accidentally snagged a power line connected to a house while trying to dump gravel at the property. The truck driver called dispatch right away and first responders reported to the scene. The accident did not cause any fire.

Mountain Parks Electric is responding to the incident, Opsahl wrote. View the company’s outage map at MPEI.com .