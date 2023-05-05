Truck hits power line and causes small outage near Grand Lake
Around 10 a.m. Friday, a dump truck hit a power line on County Road 46 near Grand Lake and caused a small power outage. The Mountain Parks Electric outage map shows that three customers are without power as of 11:11 a.m.
Erin Opsahl, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office communications director, wrote in an email that a dump truck accidentally snagged a power line connected to a house while trying to dump gravel at the property. The truck driver called dispatch right away and first responders reported to the scene. The accident did not cause any fire.
Mountain Parks Electric is responding to the incident, Opsahl wrote. View the company’s outage map at MPEI.com.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.