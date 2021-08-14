Truck traffic to temporarily increase due to Granby Airport expansion

Granby residents will see increased truck traffic through town beginning next week through mid-September.

Construction at the Granby Airport begins Monday and will require materials to be transported from two area gravel pits to the airport. The transport will temporarily increase truck traffic through the town.

The routes established for trucks delivering materials from Granby Sand and Gravel and Flintstone Gravel and Trucking are as follows:

From Granby Sand and Gravel:

• West on Agate Avenue from the pit, turning north on Sixth Street to Garnet Avenue.

• From Garnet, north on 11th Street to County Road 608.

From Flintstone Gravel and Trucking:

• North on County Road 61 to U.S. Highway 34 and south to U.S. Highway 40.

• East on Highway 40 (Agate Avenue), turning north on Sixth Street to Garnet Avenue.

• From Garnet, north on 11th Street to County Road 608.

The Grand County manager’s office and Granby officials said they are working with the contractor and suppliers to minimize truck traffic during the times students are traveling to school. Trucks will leave the pits at 8 a.m. and run throughout the day.

The taxilane at the Granby Airport (Emily Warner Field) is being expanded to accommodate construction of new hangars in the future. The runway at the Granby Airport will be closed weekdays August 26 through September 17 to accommodate construction within the runway safety area near the west threshold.

Closures are subject to change and pilots are advised to check NOTAM prior to planning a flight in or out of Granby (KGNB) during this period.