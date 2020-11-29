Truepenny blends healthy eats with quick service

Grand County is known for its skiing, riding, hiking and all the many ways to enjoy its environmental beauty, so after three years living in the area, Blake Barbiche felt she knew just what was missing.

In the summer of 2020, Barbiche launched Truepenny Pitstop, a food truck offering smoothies, smoothie bowls, granola and oatmeal, to fuel the county’s active lifestyles.

“I was surprised we didn’t have anything like this, a smoothie bar, or anything being that there’s so many active, outdoorsy people in the valley,” Barbiche said. “I felt there was a crowd for it, even if it wasn’t going to be everyone’s thing.”

Since launching the truck, Barbiche has since moved into a permanent winter home at Two Pines Supply in Granby, serving up the same menu that gained Truepenny fans in the first place. Truepenny also has hot coffee and latte options as well to round out the offerings.

Customers can order smoothies from a collection of mixes Barbiche created or mix up a build your own version of the drink. All of the choices balance fruit, fat, fiber and protein to make a fulfilling meal, Barbiche explained.

“I usually start my day with a smoothie for breakfast, it’s my favorite way to not feel weighed down first thing in the morning,” Barbiche said. “I try to build them in a way that makes it a pretty well-rounded meal or snack.”

While some combinations, like pineapple, banana and cauliflower, may sound unusual, Barbiche said she enjoys finding new ways to incorporate healthy ingredients in a delicious way.

“It’s fun to play with the ingredients and come up with new stuff,” she said. “A lot of times people are surprised by what they like or don’t realize is in there.”

Aside from selling healthy to-go meals, Barbiche also wants Truepenny to be a sustainable small business by operating with as little plastic as possible. This means customers are encouraged to bring their own containers for smoothies or oatmeal and the shop has reusable containers for sale.

Truepenny will also be collecting donations of clean glass jars or reusable containers to offer customers who forgot to bring their own.

“It hurt my soul every time I put a plastic cup out into the world,” she said. “I was doing it so many times a day … and you can’t be sure that everyone is recycling their cup.”

Barbiche said business has been good so far, with many people willing to try new flavors or ingredients. Ultimately, Barbiche plans to continue to build out the Truepenny menu with seasonal options and unique combinations.

“It’s trying to make treats healthy, that feel indulgent and cheeky,” she said about her menu additions. “I’m really grateful for how open and interested and supportive people are.”

Truepenny Pitstop is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m Thursdays through Sundays.