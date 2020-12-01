Tuesday standoff in Hot Sulphur Springs ends peacefully

SWAT and the sheriff's office are engaged in a standoff at a home in Hot Sulphur Springs.

Courtesy Kevin Jones

A standoff between authorities and a man who allegedly fired two shots at officers while barricading inside a Hot Sulphur Springs home ended with the man in police custody.

On Tuesday, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office went to serve warrants to Rusty Branstetter, 41, at his home at Grand and Aspen avenues, and the encounter resulted in a standoff.

According to the sheriff’s office, the warrants stemmed from an incident that happened Monday morning when Branstetter allegedly threatened a woman with a gun. He is also accused of drilling holes into the woman’s car with a power drill.

When deputies with the sheriff’s office tried to contact Bransetter on Tuesday, he reportedly retreated into his house before deputies and law enforcement established a perimeter around the home.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team joined the sheriff’s office to assist in serving warrants charging Bransetter with felony menacing, criminal mischief and violating bail.

While police were directing him to surrender, however, Branstetter allegedly fired two rounds at officers from inside his house. After two hours of negotiations, Branstetter surrendered to police around 11:26 a.m.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and under review by the District Attorney’s Office.

Residents in the area received a CodeRed alert to shelter in their homes around 9 a.m. and the sheriff’s office lifted that request at 11:45 a.m. after Branstetter surrendered.

“The Grand County Sheriff’s Office takes all threats of violence within our county seriously,” Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said in a statement. “We understand how these situations can be very scary and appreciate the community’s compliance when asked to remain in their homes and shelter in place.”

Branstetter was arrested on Nov. 14 for allegedly eluding police officers, failing to appear in court and driving on a suspended license.

Local police departments and the Hot Sulphur Springs Fire Department also responded to the incident on Tuesday.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story had the wrong assisting agency. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted.