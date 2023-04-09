Turmoil at Granby Ranch continues as Colorado secretary of state investigates possible metro district board election violations

When Marise Cipriani first bought the property in 1995 there was no one living on the property, now there's a little over 600 homeowners and approvals for more than 4,349 additional homes.

Nina Riggio (Special to The Colorado Sun)/Courtesy photo

Nothing ever goes smoothly at Granby Ranch. It’s been four years since the 25-year owner of the 5,000-acre golf-and-ski resort community tried to sell to escape $62 million in debt . Lenders foreclosed on the Brazilian heiress and a pair of St. Louis investors acquired the resort.

The St. Louis developers hired ski resort veteran Andy Wirth and his son Jace to run the ski and golf operations. Andy Wirth and ski racing legend Bode Miller planned to build the first Bode Miller Ski Academy at the Grand County ski area.

Now the Wirths are gone. The academy is not happening. The residents are suing the new owners . The new owners are suing the residents . And the now decades-old drama continues at Granby Ranch, home to about 800 residents.

A law firm involved in Granby Ranch lawsuits filed dozens of open records requests in recent weeks, prompting a complaint to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Elections Division. The division is investigating claims that the law firm – which represents the developers and their Headwaters Metropolitan District in ongoing lawsuits – is acting as an unregistered political committee trying to influence the upcoming election for the homeowners’ Granby Ranch Metropolitan District.

It’s the latest legal mayhem in a community with a long history of turmoil. And it’s yet another metro district battle pitting developers against homeowners in Colorado as lawsuits and a suite of legislation moving through the Colorado statehouse threatens to topple long-standing developer strategies for funding new communities.

