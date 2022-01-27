Two found dead in Grand Lake; No threat to community
Two men were found dead in Grand Lake, but the initial investigation shows no signs of foul play, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday night, the Grand County Sheriff’s office responded to a residence in Grand Lake for a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said. An individual had contacted dispatch reporting that they had not been able to get in contact with their friend for three days.
Deputies with assistance from the Grand Lake Fire Protection District responded and found two dead men. The sheriff’s office said there was no sign of foul play, and that there is no community threat.
The investigation is ongoing and the coroner’s office is working to make next of kin notifications. The sheriff’s office said the cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner when appropriate.
The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office declined to release additional information at this time.
