Two men arrested in construction site burglaries

Younger



Grand County law enforcement arrested two men while investigating the theft of around $9,000 in tools from multiple construction sites.

Around 9:30 a.m. Monday, Granby police received a report that a man was sleeping in an unfinished home in a construction area at Granby Ranch. A news release says the site had reported several construction trailers had been broken into and tools stolen.

About the same time, Fraser Winter Park police were called to a Rendezvous construction site where a trailer had been broken into and was missing a number of tools.

As police were investigating, a man identified as Jaden Younger, 20, of Commerce City showed up to the Fraser Winter Park police station to speak with officers. An arrest affidavit says Younger told police he was with Toby Kirkpatrick, 19, of Arvada when Kirkpatrick burglarized the Rendezvous construction site.

Kirkpatrick



Younger allegedly told police that he left Kirkpatrick after he saw him steal some drills and drill batteries in Fraser.

Granby police contacted Kirkpatrick sleeping in the unfinished home in Granby Ranch and found tools and copper plumbing fittings in Kirkpatrick’s truck.

A local plumber was able to determine that the copper fittings were his, stolen from the Rendezvous site.

Additionally, police found four grams of cocaine, one gram of methamphetamine and 12 grams of Xanax. Younger allegedly told police that he and Kirkpatrick had bought the drugs in Denver together.

Both were arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, theft and possession of a controlled substance. Formal charges have not yet been filed by the 14th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Kirkpatrick and Younger bonded out of the Grand County Jail on personal recognizance bonds.

Grand County law enforcement hasn’t identified the owners of all of the found tools and is asking contractors at Granby Ranch or Rendezvous to contact police if they’ve had items stolen recently.