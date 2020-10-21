More outbreaks reported in Grand

Grand County has two more COVID-19 outbreaks in the county.

According to Grand County Public Health, Grand County Emergency Medical Services and Randi’s Grill and Pub in Winter Park have both had two COVID-19 cases among employees, which is considered an outbreak.

Following the direction of Grand County Public Health, anyone identified as a close contact has been ordered to quarantine. The outbreaks will be monitored by GCPH, and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will continue to monitor the situation until two incubation periods — equal to 28 days — have passed with no new outbreak-related cases.

The first case at Randi’s Grill and Pub tested positive almost a month ago and the second case has not been at work or had any contact with other employees of Randi’s since Sept. 29. GCPH was informed of a second confirmed positive case of COVID on Oct. 14.

An outbreak is reported to the state when two or more positive cases are identified in a facility or non-household group in a 14 day period.

GCPH said local officials believe the threat has been contained and that proper precautions are in place to allow the business to reopen safely. All other staff who have been tested remain negative.

Officials added that the facility conducted a deep cleaning and disinfection prior to reopening Oct. 13. The employees who tested positive have not been in the establishment or had contact with other employees in almost a month.

Grand County EMS officials added that they are confident that the incident is isolated and that the threat has been contained. The incident was reported to GCPH Tuesday.

Grand County has confirmed 42 positive cases of COVID-19 in the past two weeks and four residents are currently hospitalized.