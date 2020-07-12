Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Grand, preventing move to Protect Our Neighbors phase
Grand County Public Health announced Grand County’s confirmed COVID-19 case count is up to 29 as of Sunday afternoon, following a rash of recent cases.
Since Friday, when GCPH shared that nine people had tested positive in the past two weeks, two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a public health update.
With the number of new cases confirmed within the past two weeks, Grand County meets the criteria to be considered an area with High Disease Transmission Rate.
Due to the high transmission rate, the county is not eligible for reduced public health limitations, known as the Protect Our Neighbors phase in the state’s plan to handle the pandemic, according to GCPH.
Statewide, there are almost 36,600 cases with over 5,800 hospitalizations and 1,586 deaths due to COVID-19.
So far, none of the cases in Grand County have been hospitalized and there is one death associated with the disease, though a cause of death has yet to be determined.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User