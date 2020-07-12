Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Grand, preventing move to Protect Our Neighbors phase

Grand County Public Health announced Grand County’s confirmed COVID-19 case count is up to 29 as of Sunday afternoon, following a rash of recent cases.

Since Friday, when GCPH shared that nine people had tested positive in the past two weeks, two more people have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a public health update.

With the number of new cases confirmed within the past two weeks, Grand County meets the criteria to be considered an area with High Disease Transmission Rate.

Due to the high transmission rate, the county is not eligible for reduced public health limitations, known as the Protect Our Neighbors phase in the state’s plan to handle the pandemic, according to GCPH.

Statewide, there are almost 36,600 cases with over 5,800 hospitalizations and 1,586 deaths due to COVID-19.

So far, none of the cases in Grand County have been hospitalized and there is one death associated with the disease, though a cause of death has yet to be determined.