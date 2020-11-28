Two people found dead inside Fraser apartment
Officers with the Fraser Winter Park Police Department found two people’s bodies inside a Fraser apartment Friday night.
According to police, a man and a woman were found dead inside an apartment on South Zerex Street shortly after 10 p.m. Friday. Both had suffered traumatic injuries. Their identities are being withheld pending family notification.
Police did not provide further details on the victims’ injuries. A news release says the initial investigation revealed that a friend of one of the victims had gone to the apartment after the person did not show up for work on Friday and failed to respond to numerous calls and texts.
The friend was able to gain access to the apartment and discovered the two bodies inside.
Police then secured a search warrant for the apartment through Grand County District Court. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting with processing the scene.
Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.
The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, East Grand Fire Department, and the Grand County Coroner’s Office all assisted in the response.
