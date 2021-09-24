Two realtors recognized for community service

Grand County Association of Realtors named Andrea Cox, broker and owner of Re/Max Resorts of Grand County, as the 2021 Realtor of the Year in recognition of her 31 years in the industry.

Grand County Association of Realtors / Courtesy Photo

Grand County’s Association of Realtors presented its Realtor of the Year award and the first-ever distinguished service award, honoring two members for their service to the community and particularly their help in East Troublesome Fire recovery efforts.

Andrea Cox, broker and owner of Re/Max Resorts of Grand County, is Grand County’s 2021 Realtor of the Year in recognition of her 31 years in the real estate business and three years on the Grand County Board of Realtors.

On top of her work in real estate, Cox also received the award for her participation in community organizations like the National Sports Center for the Disabled, the Grand Lake Historical Society, Grand County Arts Council, the Grand Lake Yacht Club and the Children’s Hospital in Denver.

Additionally, Brenda Freeman, with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, received the distinguished service award for her work helping community members impacted by the East Troublesome Fire.

Brenda Freeman, broker at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty, received the first-ever distinguished service award for her efforts in the recovery of the East Troublesome Fire.

Grand County Association of Realtors / Courtesy photo

Both Cox and Freeman helped to organize and raise funds for East Troublesome Fire recovery funds and helped to create the Adopt-a-Family Committee to provide food and clothes to families who had lost their homes.

Freeman also volunteered on a housing drive with Grand County Economic Development to find temporary housing for those displaced in the fire and served on the Colorado Association of Realtors Wildfire Grant Committee.

The Grand County Association of Realtors also named its 2021-22 Board of Directors on Sept. 16. The chairwoman is Carrie George of Keller Williams Top of the Rockies Real Estate and chair-elect is Carrie Flynn of Real Estate of Winter Park.

The two directors at large are Monica Anderson of Re/Max Peak to Peak and Angela Sandstrom of West and Main Homes. Cox is this year’s secretary and treasurer and the immediate past chair is Nicola Dixon of Keller Williams Advantage Realty.