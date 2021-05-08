Two seriously injured in rollover crash near Kremmling

Two drivers from Aurora suffered serious injuries in a crash Friday night near Kremmling.

At about 9 p.m. Friday, Colorado State Troopers responded to a single vehicle crash 11 miles from Kremmling.

The Colorado State Patrol said the vehicle was traveling westbound on US Highway 40 when it skidded off the left side of the road and overturned 1.5 times over 130 feet, coming to rest on its roof. Both the driver and passenger were ejected in the event.

The driver suffered serious injuries but was stable, according to officials, while the passenger had also suffered serious injuries and was in critical condition. Both were transported to Denver for treatment via Flight-for-Life.

CSP identified the driver as Scott Aldrich and the passenger as Ashley Laviolette, both from Aurora.

A witness to the crash called in and attempted to render medical aid to Laviolette before emergency responders arrived, officials added.

CSP is currently investigating the crash. Officials said traffic was light, the road was dry and no adverse weather conditions were noted in the area. Impairment and excessive speeds are suspected as factors at this time, CSP added.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand EMS, Kremmling Fire and Classic Air Medical assisted with the response.