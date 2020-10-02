Two student cases of COVID-19 confirmed at West Grand High School

Two students at West Grand High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, the Kremmling school district was notified of a possible exposure to COVID-19 and moved to remote learning Thursday. With the positive test results, West Grand will remain in remote learning through Oct. 14 with a tentative return to in-person learning on Oct. 15.

Grand County Public Health said that the circumstances of the infections do not meet the criteria for a school “outbreak.” The department will individually notify all close contacts to the cases of quarantine and testing information Friday.

As part of the process, the people diagnosed with COVID-19 are being kept home from school until they are no long infectious. Close contacts will stay home for 14 days after the date of exposure, but that only applies to students or staff identified and notified by public health.

All students and staff of West Grand High School are advised to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 even if they are not identified as a close contact. West Grand K-8, Kremmling Preschool and the West Grand Early Childhood Center will continue with in-person learning.

Also on Wednesday, county officials and Middle Park Health reported nine COVID-19 cases at the Cliffview Assisted Living Center in Kremmling. While county coronavirus numbers have jumped up due to these cases, no one is currently hospitalized in Grand for COVID-19.