Two suspects in custody after incident involving multiple local, state and federal agencies in Grand Lake

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office has said that two suspects involved in an incident in Grand County earlier this afternoon have been taken into custody and there is no further threat to the community.

At around 3 p.m., The Middle Park Emergency Response Team responded to an incident on County Road 49 in Grand Lake.

“Out of an abundance of caution,” the public was advised to stay away from the area and remain inside if they were in close proximity.

Law enforcement agencies including the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Granby Police, the Fraser Winter Park Police Department, State Patrol, Bureau of Land Management and the National Park Service all responded to the incident during which the sheriff’s office asked people in Grand Lake to report any unusual activity as they searched for a man in his 20s or 30s.

Earlier it was thought only one suspect was involved. Erin Opsahl, spokesperson for the sheriff’s office, did not say if the suspect was armed. The sheriff’s office later confirmed that two suspects had been taken into custody.

There is no further threat to the community, say officials. Additional information will be provided after the investigation has been completed.