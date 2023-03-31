U.S. 40 closed west of Kremmling, CO 14 closed west of Walden

A still from a traffic camera at milepost 157 on U.S. Highway 40 from 1:44 p.m. March 31.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy image

Update 1:53 p.m.: There are multiple slide offs on Colorado Highway 14, and limited visibility, according to information obtained from the police scanner.

The Colorado Department of Transportation tweeted at 1:37 p.m. about east and westbound closures on U.S. Highway 40 between Spruce Street in Kremmling and Kemry Lane, 3 miles east of Steamboat Springs.

The post on COTrip.com about the U.S. 40 closure lists no estimated time of reopening but tells drivers to expect delays due to safety concerns.

Colorado Highway 14 closed closed between Walden and U.S. Highway 40 around 11:30 a.m., according to CDOT’s post on COTrip. The post states safety concerns caused this closure as well.