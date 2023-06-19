U.S. Army Corps of Engineers asks for public comment on County Road 522

The county presented these Google Earth images at a meeting in 2021 that compared the Fraser Valley in 1999, left, to the development of the same area over 20 years, right. The county staff at the time said that the growth in the area contributed to the need for a parallel route to U.S. Highway 40.

Image from Board of County Commissioners packet

County Road 522, which in the past has been referred to as Fraser Valley Parkway, has been in the works for decades. If completed the proposed two-lane gravel road would be a continuous north-south route running west of U.S. Highway 40 from Tabernash to Fraser.

Grand County government has pursued the road to address increased development in the area, which is causing traffic congestion on U.S. 40. The population of Fraser Valley is growing, with more visitors arriving each year.

County Road 522 would provide residents a means to travel between Tabernash and Fraser without getting on the highway. It will also improve public safety by providing efficient emergency access to western portions of the Fraser Valley.

According to the Army Corps of Engineers’ public notice, in order to complete the project, a section of road needs to be built alongside U.S. 40, beginning at an existing portion of County Road 522 located southwest of Tabernash. In order to construct the road, the county needs a wetland permit from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. If the proposed road is constructed, it would result in the loss of 3.95 acres of wetlands.

County Road 522 is a proposed road that would mitigate traffic impact of U.S. Highway 40, but also result in loss of wetlands. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has asked for public comment on the project. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers/Courtesy Image

Wetlands are marshy areas that contribute to water health, buffer floods and provide aquatic habitat. Because of their environmental significance, wetlands are protected under Section 404 of the Clean Water Act .

Development on wetlands can be accomplished if the county conducts a cultural survey and receives approval from the Corps.

The Corps is currently asking for public comment on the proposed project, and released a public notice on their website. Community members have until June 25 at 11:59 p.m. MT to submit comments to Benjamin Wilson, Senior Project Manager, at the following contact information below:

Benjamin Wilson, Senior Project Manager

US Army Corps of Engineers, Albuquerque District

400 Rood Avenue, Room 224

Grand Junction, CO 81501-2520

970-243-1199 X 1012

Email: Benjamin.R.Wilson@usace.army.mil

Project details

Grand County began the wetlands permit process in 2012, then worked on the cultural survey in 2021. They have now asked the Corps of Engineers to extend the expiration date of the previously issued permit.

According to the public notice published by the Corps, the project they are evaluating would be approximately 5 miles, about a quarter mile west of Highway 40. The planned design “would connect an existing portion of CR 522 located south of the Town of Tabernash with County Road 72 at a point west of the Town of Fraser.”

Currently, County Road 522 drops off at Crooked Creek near Indian Grass Drive, to Tabernash. Road 522 resumes several miles away, nearby Peak Materials, according to Google Maps.

However, according to the proposed alignment map from Grand County the planned design is to connect the southern terminus of County Road 522 with the intersection of County roads 721 and 73. Google Maps and the Corps refer to County Road 721 as County Road 72, which is incorrect according to Micah Benson the assistant county manager.

The county map shows the proposed alignment of County Road 522. Grand County/Courtesy photo

There have been several (literal) roadblocks to the project over the decades. These include securing a wetlands permit, as well as funding. A World War II German prisoner-of-war camp once stood in the area, making it an important historical site. The Corps, Grand County government, Grand County Historical Association and other organizations have come together to discuss how to prevent adverse impacts to the historic site.

Some residents who live nearby County Road 522 have also expressed opposition to the project.

“The residents of Pole Creek Valley oppose wasting tax dollars to build the North Section of the Fraser Valley Parkway (County Road 522) that would only support private development,” resident Rich Tarde wrote to Sky-Hi News. “Studies show it will not reduce U.S. 40 traffic, but will put waterways, potable wells, wildlife and historic buildings at risk.”

Despite former roadblocks, the county has pursued the project. In addition to mitigating traffic concerns in the growing area and allowing for new development, the road would enhance safety by providing an alternate route for emergency vehicles if U.S. 40 is shut down.

Recently, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin wrote a letter to the Army Corps of Engineers expressing his support of the project.

“The objective of County Road 522 is to provide local residents and first responders an alternate travel route through the Fraser Valley,” Schroetlin stated in the letter. “County Road 522 provides a safe alternative for our first responders to navigate into the area during these instances, and also serves as a second evacuation route for residents.”

According to a 2020 CDOT study, an estimated 20% of highway traffic would use the future road as an alternative to Highway 40. A pedestrian trail would also run along a portion of the road.

This 1947 aerial image shows the layout of the Fraser POW camp overlaid in red by the proposed route of the Fraser Valley Parkway. US Forest Service image with annotations by Metcalf Archaeological Consultants

Wetland impacts

The Corps has listed the following wetlands areas that the road would impact. These include wetlands along St. Louis Creek west of Fraser, a man-made drainage northwest of the Fraser Valley Sports Complex and Crooked Creek, south of Tabernash.

The Corps stated in their public notice that the county will conduct required mitigation of wetlands at four separate, nearby sites. This is known a 1:1 mitigation, where the loss of wetlands if offset by creating or maintaining wetlands in another area. The county has previously amended the design to reduce wetland impacts, but 3.95 acres will be unavoidably lost by the project.

The Corps also listed alternatives they considered that would lessen or mitigate wetlands impacts. These included a construction overpass above the railroad, and widening U.S. 40 by two lanes. The Corps clarified that these weren’t ideal alternatives, so they removed them from consideration. (Widening U.S. 40 is still recommended by CDOT , regardless of the road moving forward.)

Visit Spa.usace.Army.Mil to read the full public notice by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.