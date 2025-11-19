U.S. Highway 40 claims another life in Grand County

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A car accident near the intersection of County Road 5 and U.S. Highway 40 west of Tabernash claimed another life in Grand County on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 19.

After receiving a report of a driver trapped under a vehicle, authorities arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway on the westbound side of the highway near mile post 220. The driver was pronounced dead on scene. The identity of the deceased will released by the Grand County Coroner’s Office.

Both lanes of U.S. 40 were closed around 1:47 p.m. At 1:55 p.m., eastbound traffic was rerouted down County Road 5, before both lanes opened to alternating traffic at 2:05 p.m.

This is the 11th driving fatality of 2025 in Grand County, which is the most in one calendar year since at least 2015, according to Colorado State Patrol records obtained by Sky-Hi News.