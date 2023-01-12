UPDATE: U.S. Highway 40 reopens after avalanche closure near Berthoud Pass

Editor’s note, 4:19 p.m.: This story has been updated with additional information from CDOT on the slide and the road reopening.

An avalanche closed eastbound and westbound U.S. Highway 40 between Mary Jane and Robbers Roost Campground around 3:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Twitter . CDOT posted on COTrip.org that the road reopened at 4:10 p.m.

A CDOT post on COTrip.org says the closure is at mile marker 236, one mile east of Winter Park. The post reads that drivers should expect delays. There is not currently an estimate for when the highway will be reopened.

#US40 westbound: Roadway reopened to traffic between Robins Roost and Mary Jane Ski Area. https://t.co/CF1rjPO2Xa — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) January 12, 2023

CDOT regional spokesperson Elise Thatcher wrote in an email that a small avalanche brought snow onto the westbound lane this afternoon. Crews kept traffic moving by alternating east and westbound traffic and started to clear the snow.

The closure, which Thatcher described as short, will allow crews to get equipment into the area to clear the remaining snow quickly and safely. No vehicles were hit or affected by the slide, according to Thatcher.