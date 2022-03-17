Ukraine to get body armor from Grand County police

Armored vests, armored plates, and ballistic helmets are on the their way to Ukraine via Grand County law enforcement agencies.

Fraser Winter Park Police Department/Courtesy Photo

Ukraine may be a world away, but several Grand County law enforcement agencies are doing their part to help the Ukrainian people defend themselves against the Russian Army. Working in conjunction with the Colorado Department of Public Safety and the Colorado Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, three Grand County agencies are donating approximately 25 vests, 10 armored plates and 8 helmets to Ukranians fighting to retain their democracy.

The Police Department originally received the request via an email that came from Colorado Peace Officers and Standards (POST). Signed by Governor Jared Polis, Stan Hilkey, Executive Director, CDPS, and Laura Clellan, Executive Director, DMVA, the missive said, “The Ukrainian people are fighting for the survival of their sovereign nation. We have an opportunity to help save lives in this battle… “ The state of Colorado will work with partners in other states to deliver the surplus body armor and helmets, all in good condition.

“During this very difficult time, this is our small community’s opportunity to help and partner with our state entities to ultimately save lives,” Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin told the Sky-Hi News.