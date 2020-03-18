Unemployment soars by thousands in Colorado due to coronavirus

Catching a glimpse of what’s happened in Colorado after the novel coronavirus brought the state to a standstill, unemployment claims skyrocketed from 400 on March 7 to over 6,800 claims Tuesday.

The latest numbers come from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment as the agency offered an update on the impact of the coronavirus.

Because of “unprecedented traffic” to its unemployment call center and filing website, the agency says it is experiencing slow processing times for applications. The department also says it is implementing system maintenance to accommodate all the traffic and increase capacity.

At the same time, the department is trying to encourage workers experiencing a reduction in hours or wages to consider part-time work in other industries in demand, such as delivery, logistics, transportation, health care, grocery stores and warehouses.

The agency has also announced plans to work with these industries to help match workers with hiring opportunities.

For more, go to coloradoui.gov. Employers can contact 303-318-9100 or cdle_employer_services@state.co.us for info on programs on workforce reductions and other assistance.