Unfavorable weather grows Williams Fork to 9,400 acres
Driven by strong winds and low humidity, the Williams Fork Fire grew by 2,731 acres to the south and southeast Wednesday.
The fire, which totaled 9,427 acres as of Thursday morning, remains 3% contained on its northwestern flank and is holding west of the Williams Fork River.
Officials said the focus Thursday would be to hold and contain the south and southeast sides of the fire. A favorable weather forecast could help the effort with wetting rains, which could allow fire managers to strengthen and increase containment lines.
Warmer and drier weather conditions persist over the week and will again promote potential fire spread.
There are no evacuation orders for residential areas in the Fraser Valley. The fire did not grow toward Fraser or Winter Park, remaining 7 miles northeast of the fire at the nearest point. A series of alpine ridges and peaks lie between the fire and the Fraser Valley.
For fire information:
