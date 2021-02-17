United in Purple: Photos of West Grand, Middle Park boys basketball
In the schools’ annual United in Purple boys basketball game, West Grand took a three-point lead into halftime. However, Middle Park battled back to win 61-54 Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 in Kremmling. | Eli Pace / epace@skyhinews.com
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
For tax deductible donations, click here.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User