United Policyholders offers webinars for wildfire survivors

As homeowners continue to navigate recovery after wildfire, United Policyholders is offering three virtual Zoom sessions on financial planning, getting monies owed by insurance companies, as well as receiving survivor support from trained professionals.

The first Zoom session, Financial Planning Clinic for Colorado Wildfire Survivors, will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. Survivors can participate in one-on-one 45-minute sessions with United Policyholder’s volunteer financial planners. Volunteers will offer impartial, professional advice on navigating financial decisions related to the homeowner’s insurance claim and recovery. To participate, visit UpHelp.org/dec2clinic .

The next session, Pricing Party for Wildfire Survivors, will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Join UP experts and other survivors for this hands-on workshop to help price a home’s contents and personal property that was destroyed. Participants will learn how get monies owed to them by insurance companies and create a comprehensive inventory. Visit UpHelp.org/dec3 to sign up.

The last session, the Survivor to Survivor Forum, will be 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6. Participants can connect and confer with trained volunteers with past wildfire recovery experience. This session will help participants shift their perspective from that of victim, to that of a survivor.

According to United Policyholder’s website, “While the label ‘disaster victims’ is in common usage, many people whose homes have been damaged or destroyed prefer to be referred to as ‘survivors’ because that term implies strength and a pro-active approach to getting out of a bad situation.” Visit UpHelp.org/dec6 to sign up.

Those who may not be able to make the virtual meetings can visit the “2020 Colorado Wildfires – Insurance and Recovery Help” page on uphelp.org to find resources on navigating insurance claims. They can also read Survivors Speak, which are advice columns from fellow survivors.