Up to foot of snow possible in parts of Grand following blue sky week
After a beautiful week of spring weather, parts of Grand County could see up to a foot of snow Saturday night into Sunday evening.
Parts of Grand County are under a winter weather advisory with total snow accumulation between 5-12 inches predicted. The advisory begins midnight Saturday and remains in effect until 6 p.m. Sunday.
Forecasters say travel could be difficult due to snow and slush covered roads.
