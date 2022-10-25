Upcoming events and programs from Granby’s recreation department

Granby Recreations' Family Nerf Battle will happen Oct. 26 at Granby Elementary.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

Granby’s recreation department has a family event coming up and three programs starting soon — a Family Nerf Battle, youth and adult karate classes, adult flag football and an after school fun club.

The Family Nerf Battle at Granby Elementary on Oct. 26 will have two sessions, each an hour and 15 minutes long, and the department will provide all the equipment. Anyone in 1st grade up to adults can participate as long as they registered by Oct. 24 and pay the $5 fee. Participants should only register for one of the two sessions.

Karate classes started Oct. 22 and run for eight weeks each Saturday. Granby local and 6th degree blackbelt Ken Crossman will lead a class for 7-12 year olds from 10-11 a.m. and a class for 13 year olds and up from 11 a.m. to noon each week. The eight-week sessions cost $89.

Adult flag football will run in two five-week sessions in the Granby Soccer Dome from Nov. 9 to Dec. 7 and Feb. 15 to March 15, with pick-up games from 8-10 p.m. on Wednesdays. The first night of each session will start with a meeting at 7:40 p.m. Anyone 18 years old or older can participate by pre-registering by Nov. 8 or Feb. 14 for the entire sessions for $40 or by dropping in to any game night for $10.

The after school fun club, which will run Nov. 3-17, will take kids Kindergarten through 5th grade from the Granby Elementary lunchroom to the soccer dome after school on Thursdays. The kids will play sports and burn off energy until 5:30 p.m. Parents can pre-register by calling Granby Recreation at 970-887-3961, and the three-week session costs $30.