Upcoming Granby Recreation offerings

The Granby Recreation Department has several events and programs starting in April.

An adult soccer league starts April 13 and runs through May 25 on Thursday nights. The league costs $400 per team, and participants can find teammates and practice at the drop-in session.

Athletic fun continues for the adults April 11 and 18 with the High Altitude Volleyball Challenge, which is a co-ed volleyball tournament at the soccer dome where teams from around the county will play at least three games each, competing for cash prizes. Registration costs $150 per team, and there will be an open gym for practice April 4.

Kids can look forward to the fourth session of youth dance classes, which run April 3 through May 9. Instructor Zhanet Bochukova offers classes for kids 3-18 years old, and participants can dance in an optional recital May 17. Classes cost $75 per participant.

The whole family can participate in the next family dodgeball night April 20 at the Granby Elementary School Gym, but only adults 21 and older can go on the Blackhawk and Central City trip April 22.

Karate classes are also being offered in April. Adults and kids can sign up for three-month, six-month or nine-month classes.

For those looking for something more artistic than athletic, Granby has a painting workshop with instructor Dakota Cordle from Wooden Treasures on April 23 at 2 p.m. There are three different designs to choose from and the cost is $65 per person. This includes all materials and supplies the participants will need to make their treasure. The finished project will make a great gift or cute home décor.

In celebration of Easter, teens can grab their flashlight and head to Granby’s Soccer Dome on Thursday, April 6 for the Flashlight Egg Hunt. Granby Recreation Department, Fraser Valley Metro Recreation District, Grand County Juvenile Services and Young Life sponsor the event. The egg hunt will be held from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m., with the actual hunt starting promptly at 8:30 p.m. All youth in sixth grade and up are invited to this free event; no pre-registration is required.

Register these Granby recreation events at GranbyRec.ActivityReg.com or by calling 970-887-3961.