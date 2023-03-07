Upcoming Grand County Library District events

The Grand County Library District is hosting two special events this month, along with a creative contest.

Living with Mountain Lions

Grand County residents can attend an informational seminar to learn how to live safely with mountain lions at the Fraser Valley Library on Saturday, March 11 at 2 p.m. The Grand County Library District is partnering with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to provide the “Living in Mountain Lion Country” presentation.

Serena Rocksund, district wildlife manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife, will lead the presentation and share information on recent mountain lion incidents in Grand County. Registration for this event is required at GCLD.org , programs tab.

Teen Takeover

Teens can celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the Granby Library, with lots of competitions. The Grand County Library District will host their second annual Teen Takeover. This after-hours event is from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and open to students in grades 6-12. The Granby Library will be transformed into a sea of green. Teens can win prizes for the best green contest, a laser tag tournament, and minute-to-win-it competitions.

Teens can get creative at the art creation station, or plug into new worlds in the two virtual reality rooms (signed release waiver required for anyone under 18 years old). There will be yard games, music and giveaways. They library will also provide enjoy free pizza and a root beer float bar. The Friends of Grand County Library is sponsoring and funding this year’s event. Registration is required at GCLD.org , on the programs tab. Visit or call the library for details or for assistance with registration.

T-shirt and bookmark design contest

Help design the library district’s t-shirts and bookmarks. The design slogan is “All Together Now: Community Kindness.” This is based on the library’s 2023 summer reading theme, All Together Now — a celebration of community, kindness and diversity. Staff, volunteers, presenters and contest winners will all receive t-shirts.

This creative contest is open to all ages. Participants 13 years old and younger will design bookmarks, with the top-three winning designs used for the library’s bookmarks. Participants 14 years and older will design t-shirts. The submission deadline is Saturday, March 11 at 4 p.m. Visit any library location to learn contest rules, pick up the design templates and sign an art release form.