Upcoming public meetings in Grand County
To help our readership stay updated on public meetings, Sky-Hi is listing upcoming meetings for August in this post.
- August 9: Planning Commission meeting, 8-10 a.m.
- August 16: Town Council workshop, 3-5 p.m.
- August 16: Town Council meeting, 5:30-8 p.m.
- August 23: Planning Commission meeting, 8-10 a.m.
Granby
Granby has no meetings listed on their calendar, but the planning commission normally meets every first Monday of the month, and the board of trustees normally meets every second and fourth Tuesday of the month.
- August 17: Board of Trustees Regular meeting, 6-9 p.m.
- August 19: Public Arts Advisory Committee meeting, 9-11 a.m.
- August 23: Economic Development Advisory Committee meeting, 9-11 a.m.
- August 24: Planning Commission Regular meeting, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Hot Sulphur Springs
- Aug. 14: Board of Adjustments meeting, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Aug. 17: Board of Trustees meeting, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
- Aug. 8: Grand Lake Board of Trustees workshop and meeting, 4:30 p.m.
- Aug. 17: Grand Lake Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
- Aug. 3: Town Board meeting, 6:00 p.m.
- Aug. 17: Town Board meeting, 6:00 p.m.
- Aug. 9: Board of County Commissioners meeting, 8:30 a.m.
- Aug. 10: Board of Adjustment meeting, 5:30 p.m.
- Aug. 10: Planning Commission, 6:30 p.m.
