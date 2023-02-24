Upcoming West Meadow Metropolitan District meeting will discuss excluding land
The West Meadow District’s Board of Directors will hold a meeting on Feb. 28 at 1 p.m via video and telephone conference. The meeting will be held so the board can discuss excluding certain land from the district.
According to the legal notice published in the Middle Park Times on Feb. 23, the district is seeking to exclude the following properties in Fraser:
- Grand Park Development, 46 Market Street
- Cornerstone Winter Park Holdings, 46 Market Street
- Grand Park Homes, 46 Market Street
All interested parties can appear at the public meeting via Zoom or telephone by calling 551-285-1373 and use the password 309865 or use the Zoom link to attend.
