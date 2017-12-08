UPDATE: Suspect still at large is considered armed and dangerous, according to police

Update at 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8: Police have confirmed the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement officials from around Grand County are closing in on capturing the second of two suspects wanted in connection with a burglary, according to Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff's Office. The first suspect is currently in custody.

Earlier today, the Grand County Office of Emergency Management issued a Code Red alert cautioning residents in the area to remain indoor and vigilant while police searched for a second suspect in the Stillwater area between Granby and Grand Lake.

The two suspects, reportedly wanted on burglary charges, fled from their vehicles near milepost 12 on Highway 34. While the circumstances surrounding their flee are unknown, police took two cars into evidence.

The first suspect was tracked to a house near milepost 11 on Highway 34, and was found in a crawlspace, according to Mayer.

For the last few hours, officers from the sheriff's office, U.S. Parks Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Grand County EMS, Colorado State Patrol and other local agencies have been tracking the second suspect.

The suspect was last seen wearing a puffy black jacket and stocking hat, and is believed to be moving up a mountain near Idleglen along County Road 4 to evade law enforcement, though officials are closing the gap, according to Mayer.

The Middle Park Emergency Response Team, the county’s SWAT team, is mobilized in the area to assist with the search.

County officials will issue another Code Red and post updates on social media once the suspect has been captured. Law enforcement is still urging residents to be cautious until that time comes.

This story is developing. Sky-Hi News will bring the latest updates as more information is released.