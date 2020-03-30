UPDATE: Grand County up to four COVID-19 cases

After Grand County Public Health was notified of a positive COVID-19 test involving a health care worker in the county, the worker’s partner has been listed as a “probable” case.

According to the county’s health department, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment raised the number of positive coronavirus cases in Grand County to four on Monday to account for the health care worker’s partner.

On Monday, the county’s health department also reported there have been 55 COVID-19 tests performed in Grand County with 47 of those coming back negative and five tests pending results. The department says the number of tests performed went down recently because two tests were unable to be run.

In other news, the Grand County COVID-19 Response Team says it is working with the county and the towns to address short-term rentals, has ordered critical supplies and resources, and is securing isolation locations and alternative care facilities in case they’re needed.

The county’s response team also noted that an electronic signboard reminding people of Gov. Jared Polis’ stay home order is active on Berthoud Pass, while the team says it is also working with the US Forest Service and Clear Creek County to reduce activity on the pass.

More COVID-19 resources are available online at HealthyGrandCounty.org, and WorkInGrand.com is helping local businesses navigate closures and economic impacts. For questions regarding the team’s response, call 970-725-3803 or email jicgrandcounty@gmail.com.

For questions about the governor’s order, call Colorado State Patrol at 1-833-598-5553. Residents are advised to refrain from calling 911 and use the numbers listed above.