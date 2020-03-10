UPDATE: Man in custody after West Grand schools go on lockout

The West Grand School District was put on lockout Tuesday as police investigated a domestic dispute, ending with officials taking a man into custody.

According to a news release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, the Kremmling Police Department and the sheriff’s office requested a lockout at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday at both West Grand school buildings in response to an ongoing domestic disturbance.

An individual had “presented” himself outside the high school earlier, according to the release, and was immediately turned away by school administration and Kremmling police. The situation progressed away from school campus and law enforcement officials contacted the individual at 12:40 p.m.

The individual was taken into custody at a Kremmling residence and the schools were released from lockout at 12:45 p.m.

“The work we have collectively put into school safety paid off today with a very rapid and appropriate response,” West Grand Superintendent Darrin Peppard said.

In the release, Sheriff Brett Schroetlin pointed to the response as an example of staff’s and law enforcement’s preparedness for these types of situations.

Colorado State Patrol also responded to the incident.