UPDATE: Potential threats at all Summit County schools made on Monday, Feb. 6 have been cleared; Sheriff says the investigation with the FBI will continue

Law enforcement and school district officials work from the Emergency Operations Center in Frisco during a school lockdown Monday caused by a report of a possible threat at the high school.

Ryan Spencer/Summit Daily News

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with the latest information from school and law enforcement officials.

1:24 p.m.: According to a text from Sheriff FitzSimons, all schools were cleared as of 1 p.m. The investigation with the FBI will continue.

Noon: Sheriff FitzSimons said law enforcement has not discovered any weapons or threats at any of the schools.

“No one’s been injured. It’s orderly,” FitzSimons said. “Kids are being fed, going to to the bathroom.”

Summit High School remains on lockdown, while other schools in the district are on “secure” status, meaning the building is closed to the public but business is being conducted as usual, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“The search at the (high) school continues while detectives are working with the FBI to research where this message came from,” FitzSimons said.

11:30 a.m.: All Summit County schools, except for the high school, have moved from “lockdown” status to “secure” status, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The high school remains on lockdown.

10:45 a.m. Summit County Sheriff’s Office sent out a text saying “all students and staff are safe, and there is is no active, identified threat to schools.”

The Sheriff’s Office text said there was a report of an active assailant outside of the high school earlier this morning, but law enforcement is going through a methodical process of evaluating the threat.

Parents will not be allowed access to the school, according to the text, and the district will be advising of any dismissal details.

10:30 a.m.: According to the Sheriff’s Office, a photo is circulating among students of a man dressed in dark clothing carrying a rifle.

The photo is of a law enforcement officer, FitzSimons said.

“It is not an active shooter,” he said.

10 a.m.: Summit County schools are on lockdown Monday morning after a report of a threat at the high school, according to Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons.

Around 9:20 a.m., a call came in with a threat against the high school, Fitzsimons said. The Sheriff’s Office is on scene and searching the school.

“It would be helpful if parents didn’t start crowding the school as we are searching it,” FitzSimons said.

He explained that when parents start showing up at the schools creates another group of people who can take up police resources and time.

“The kids are safe,” FitzSimons said. “We’ve got many, many cops on scene.”

