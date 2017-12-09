Update: Suspect still at large, police end search at Stillwater Pass area

Law enforcement officials from around the county are continuing the search for the second of two suspects wanted in connection with a string of burglaries today, though officials believe that the suspect was able to evade police and escape the Stillwater Pass area late after dark last night.

Law enforcement officials, scouring the surrounding area with dogs, ATVs and infrared drones stumbled upon the suspects tracks this morning. Officials believe that he was able to track back around County Road 4, and either got a ride or walked back to somewhere warm, according to Lt. Dan Mayer of the Grand County Sheriff’s Department.

While the name of the suspect has not been released, Mayer said the man is about 5-foot-8, 130-pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. Mayer also confirmed that the man is a local to the county, most recently living in the Grand Lake area. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black coat.

Grand County officials have ended the search at the Stillwater Pass area, and are currently administering search warrants on several locations connected with the suspect. Mayer said that a “fair amount” of stolen property from burglaries has already been recovered, and more search warrants are still to come. Mayer anticipates a formal arrest warrant for the individual will be granted soon.

The search began yesterday after the man, along with an associate, fled their cars and ran from police. The first suspect was apprehended soon after hiding in the crawlspace of a house near milepost 11 on Highway 34.

The suspect is still considered dangerous, and residents in the area should continue to use caution and inform law enforcement of any suspicious activity.