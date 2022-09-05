Updates on notable crimes in Grand County

Jacob Anderson



Ethridge Hughes, animal cruelty

Police seized 15 dogs Jan. 9 from Ethridge Hughes’ property near Gore Pass, but left four dogs that seemed to be in good condition. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office charged Hughes, 52, at the time of the seizure, with 15 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty in January.

A plea agreement and sentencing recommendation filed July 22 reads that Hughes and the district attorney agreed to have him plead guilty to two counts of animal cruelty while the other 12 would be dismissed.

The suggested sentencing involves 100 hours of community service, 18 months of probation, an animal cruelty evaluation and recommended treatment, bimonthly veterinarian visits if he has any animals and a maximum of 60 days in jail.

Hughes’ sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25 at 3:30 p.m.

Jacob Anderson, parole violation and driving under the influence

A Fraser man attempted to enter a home Sept. 21, 2021, before breaking down a fence and going into a neighboring house through the back door. Police found the man, Jacob Anderson, 32, holding the homeowner’s cat.

According to an affidavit, police smelled alcohol on Anderson, who refused a blood draw, and found empty beer cans in his car. Anderson allegedly told police he had around six drinks over the previous nine to 10 hours.

The original charges against Anderson included a Class 3 felony for burglary and misdemeanors for violation of parole, tampering, two counts of obstructing a peace officer, driving under the influence and driving under restraint. A sentence order reads that Anderson pleaded guilty to violating parole and driving under the influence, while the district attorney dismissed the other five charges.

Anderson’s sentence includes $1,990.50 in various fines, an updated probation of two years, 48 hours of community service, a mental health evaluation and recommended treatment and an alcohol treatment plan. The June 29 document also granted the people of Colorado’s request for 30 days to determine restitution.

The sentences for Anderson’s two guilty charges are concurrent.