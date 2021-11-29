Upslope Brewing, Winter Park Resort offer chance to win first tracks

Upslope Brewing introduced the first canned version of the Mary Jane Ale, which offers a chance to win first tracks on each can.

Winter Park Resort / Courtesy photo

Boulder-based Upslope Brewing and Winter Park Resort are taking advantage of their partnership to can and sell the famous Mary Jane Ale with a chance to win first tracks on each beer.

Though the Mary Jane Ale has been around since 1994, Upslope has only been brewing the beer since 2019. However, Upslope is the first brewery to can the ale and sell it in a variety pack outside Winter Park Resort boundaries.

To celebrate the new can versions of the Mary Jane Ale, each beer will have a QR code to scan and enter a competition for first tracks with the Winter Park Resort Ski Patrol.

The winner will get to ride up the Gondola an hour before the resort opens to the public for private, fresh runs.

The promotion goes through Dec. 31.