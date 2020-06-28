UPDATE: US 40 reopens at Red Dirt Hill following fatal motorcycle accident

Update 7:24 p.m.: Both lanes are now open.

Update 6 p.m.: Traffic is moving slowly one lane at a time.

Original story: Emergency responders are on the scene of a fatal motorcycle accident on US Highway 40 at Red Dirt Hill.

Highway 40 is closed from County Road 55 to Silvercreek. Motorists are asked to avoid the area, and the closure is expected to last for an extended period of time.

According to the police scanner, CPR was being administered on scene following a motorcycle versus SUV accident near mile marker 215. The accident was fatal.

This story will be updated.