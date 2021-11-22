US 40 east at Berthoud Pass reopens following closure for avy mitigation work

UPDATE: 1:55 p.m. — CDOT has reported that US 40 at Berthoud Pass has reopened.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, US Highway 40 east was closed between Robins Roost (Berthoud Pass) and Henderson Mine Road (Berthoud Pass summit) from mile point 241 to 243 on Monday. A CDOT alert said the route was closed due to safety concerns and drivers should expect delays.

The closure was related to avalanche mitigation work. Additional closures are not expected but could come up as needed.