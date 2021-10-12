US 40 tied up over Berthoud Pass due to wreck
US Highway 40 is fouled up between Empire and Winter Park with a car wreck reported along the highway.
The Colorado Department of Transportation has not yet marked the highway closure on http://www.COTrip.org, but locals are saying on social media that they are stuck in traffic on US 40 and can’t get through.
Drivers are advised to avoid the route.
This report will be updated when more information becomes available.
