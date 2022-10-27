US 40 to close Friday morning on Rabbit Ears Pass
The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 40 will be closed over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday morning so that crews can remove a crashed commercial motor vehicle. The highway will be closed from Steamboat Springs to where it meets with Colorado 14 about 30 miles north of Kremmling.
The closure will start at 6 a.m. and last at least 5-6 hours. An alternate route during the closure will take motorists on Colorado 131 to Colorado 134. The vehicle needing to be removed crashed Wednesday morning and is near mile point 145 westbound.
