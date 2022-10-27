US 40 to close Friday morning on Rabbit Ears Pass

The semi truck that crashed off U.S. 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass on Wednesday morning.

Colorado Department of Transportation/Courtesy photo

The Colorado Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 40 will be closed over Rabbit Ears Pass on Friday morning so that crews can remove a crashed commercial motor vehicle. The highway will be closed from Steamboat Springs to where it meets with Colorado 14 about 30 miles north of Kremmling.

The closure will start at 6 a.m. and last at least 5-6 hours. An alternate route during the closure will take motorists on Colorado 131 to Colorado 134. The vehicle needing to be removed crashed Wednesday morning and is near mile point 145 westbound.