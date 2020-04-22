US Forest Service introduces map for updates in Rocky Mountain region
The US Forest Service has released a new online tool to find recreation updates and closures for the Rocky Mountain region.
The online tool provides a one-stop resource for current recreation site status updates, alerts, warnings and fire restriction information for US Forest Service lands across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.
Find the map at http://www.fs.usda.gov/r2 by selecting “new online story map.”
The Rocky Mountain region continues to ask all forest and grassland visitors engaging in dispersed recreation, such as hiking, mountain biking or river rafting, to take extra precautions and adhere to safety and responsibility guidelines.
Support Local Journalism
All US Forest Service offices continue to conduct business and provide virtual services.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User