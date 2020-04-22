US Forest Service introduces map for updates in Rocky Mountain region | SkyHiNews.com
US Forest Service introduces map for updates in Rocky Mountain region

Sky-Hi News staff report
The US Forest Service has introduced a map that shows updates and closures on Forest Service land across the Rocky Mountain region.
The US Forest Service has released a new online tool to find recreation updates and closures for the Rocky Mountain region.

The online tool provides a one-stop resource for current recreation site status updates, alerts, warnings and fire restriction information for US Forest Service lands across Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Find the map at http://www.fs.usda.gov/r2 by selecting “new online story map.”

The Rocky Mountain region continues to ask all forest and grassland visitors engaging in dispersed recreation, such as hiking, mountain biking or river rafting, to take extra precautions and adhere to safety and responsibility guidelines.

All US Forest Service offices continue to conduct business and provide virtual services.

