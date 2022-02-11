US Highway 40 closes near Rabbit Ears Pass
US Highway 40 near Rabbit Ears Pass is closed due to the weather, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.
US 40 is closed between County Road 186 and Colorado Highway 13, northwest of Kremmling. Drivers should expect delays.
See updated closure information at cotrip.org.
