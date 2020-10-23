US Highway 40, Middle Park Health’s Granby ER reopen
US Highway 40 has reopened after closing Wednesday due to the East Troublesome Fire.
The US 40 thoroughfare connects Hot Sulphur Springs and Granby. Drivers are asked to exercise caution as firefighters and first responders continue to work in the area.
Access to Highway 40 will not yet allow residents to return to their homes within the evacuated areas. The Grand County Sheriff’s Office said it is developing a re-entry plan for the Highway 34 and Highway 125 corridors and other areas impacted by the East Troublesome Fire. Both US 34 and Colorado 125 remain closed.
Also, damage assessment teams cannot yet access these areas due to continuing fire activity. The sheriff’s office said it will share the re-entry plan with the public as soon as safety allows for critical infrastructure teams to complete assessments.
Cottonwood Pass, which only permitted eastbound traffic during evacuations Thursday, has reopened both directions.
Middle Park Health also reopened the Granby Emergency Department after moving operations to Winter Park on Thursday due to pre-evacuation orders. The Kremmling Emergency Department, Kremmling Clinic and Winter Park Clinic remain open.
