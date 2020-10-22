US Rep. Neguse issues statement on East Troublesome Fire
The following statement was issued Thursday morning by US Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District.
“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the firefighters, first responders and law enforcement personnel whose brave efforts helped safely evacuate many residents yesterday as the East Troublesome Fire grew at an unprecedented rate. Our office continues to work with both local and state officials to address these challenges, and we’ll continue to monitor conditions closely and push for additional Federal resources. We continue to keep in our thoughts all those impacted by the fire, as well as the four other fires our district is currently experiencing — Cameron Peak, Calwood, Williams Fork, and Lefthand Canyon — and our team is available to any constituents who may need assistance.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User