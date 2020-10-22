US Rep. Neguse issues statement on East Troublesome Fire

The following statement was issued Thursday morning by US Rep. Joe Neguse, who represents Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District.

“Our thoughts and our prayers are with the firefighters, first responders and law enforcement personnel whose brave efforts helped safely evacuate many residents yesterday as the East Troublesome Fire grew at an unprecedented rate. Our office continues to work with both local and state officials to address these challenges, and we’ll continue to monitor conditions closely and push for additional Federal resources. We continue to keep in our thoughts all those impacted by the fire, as well as the four other fires our district is currently experiencing — Cameron Peak, Calwood, Williams Fork, and Lefthand Canyon — and our team is available to any constituents who may need assistance.”