USFS announces East Troublesome fire was human caused

The US Forest Service announced today that based on an investigation by the USFS Law Enforcement & Investigations division, along with assistance from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, it has determined the East Troublesome fire was human caused.

While this is not new information, this is the first time the Forest Service has issued it.

The agency says that given the location and time of year the fire started, it may have been caused by a hunter or a backcountry camper, and possibly by accident. Investigators from both agencies are working to identify the person or persons responsible for starting the fire. The investigation is still active.

The East Troublesome Fire is one of the largest in Colorado’s history. It started north of Kremmling on the Arapaho National Forest on October 14, 2020. The fire grew steadily until the afternoon of October 21, 2020, when it created its own weather and exploded. It was fueled by wide-spread drought, numerous dead and down beetle-killed trees, red flag weather conditions created by high winds and dry conditions, and low humidity. The combination of these factors led to unprecedented, wind-driven, active fire behavior with rapid spread. On October 21, it burned over 300 structures and claimed two lives. The fire was finally contained on November 30, 2020, after burning a total of 193,812 acres. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.