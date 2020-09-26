USFS expands closure area with Williams Fork Fire flaring up
The Williams Fork Fire showed heightened activity Saturday with hot, dry weather and high winds fanning the flames and producing another plume of smoke.
As a result of the increased activity, the US Forest Service has enlarged the forest closure area, taking it back to the same size it was before the closure area was reduced a few weeks ago.
Anyone currently in the Keyser Creek, Crooked Creek and St. Louis Creek area is being advised to prepare to leave.
On Facebook, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are clearing hunters from the closure area, but the sheriff emphasized that there are no pre-evacuation or evacuation orders in place for the Fraser Valley.
According to the Forest Service, the fire has burned 12,420 acres and is believed to be 15% contained. (You can download a large pdf map of the closure area below.)
