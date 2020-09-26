USFS expands closure area with Williams Fork Fire flaring up

The Williams Fork Fire grew by about 100 acres Friday as strong winds from the west pushed the fire east towards McQueary Lake and the Vasquez Peak Wilderness. Wind gusts up to 60 mph were recorded on Berthoud Pass. Red Flag conditions returned Saturday with more extreme fire behavior.

Courtesy US Forest Service

The Williams Fork Fire showed heightened activity Saturday with hot, dry weather and high winds fanning the flames and producing another plume of smoke.

As a result of the increased activity, the US Forest Service has enlarged the forest closure area, taking it back to the same size it was before the closure area was reduced a few weeks ago.

Anyone currently in the Keyser Creek, Crooked Creek and St. Louis Creek area is being advised to prepare to leave.

The Williams Fork Fire in southern Grand County has shown increased activity, leading the US Forest Service to expand the closure area surrounding the fire.

120184507_158845785583936_3594028980012379384_n

On Facebook, Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are clearing hunters from the closure area, but the sheriff emphasized that there are no pre-evacuation or evacuation orders in place for the Fraser Valley.

According to the Forest Service, the fire has burned 12,420 acres and is believed to be 15% contained. (You can download a large pdf map of the closure area below.)

A message from the Grand County Sheriff's Office – Colorado Posted by Williams Fork Fire Info on Saturday, September 26, 2020