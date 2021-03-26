USFS names forester for Rocky Mountain Region

Frank Beum



The US Forest Service has appointed Frank Beum as the new regional forester for the Rocky Mountain Region.

Effective April 12, Beum will lead the 2,000 employees and steward the 22 million acres of national forests and grasslands with partners and affiliated tribes in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

Beum is currently the deputy regional forester for natural resources for the Southern Region of the US Forest Service in Atlanta, overseeing 13 southern states and Puerto Rico. He has also served in acting roles as the associate deputy chief of the national forest system and the national director of forest management in Washington, DC, as well as the acting regional forester in the Intermountain Region in Ogden.

Beum replaces Tammy Angel, who has served as acting regional forester for the Rocky Mountain Region since January. Angel will return to her position as deputy regional forester for the Rocky Mountain Region.