USFS seeks nominations for resource advisory committee

The Rocky Mountain Region of the US Forest Service is seeking nominations for a new resource advisory committee.

This committee will be comprised of 15 citizens with diverse interests and function under a formal charter in accordance with the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act and the Federal Advisory Committee Act, according to USFS officials.

Members must reside within the state in which the committee has jurisdiction. Terms are four years and unpaid, though members may be reimbursed for travel expenses.

Resource Advisory Committee members will provide recommendations to the Forest Service on the development and implementation of special projects on federal lands.

The National Forests that are represented on the Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee include the Arapaho, Routt, Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre, Gunnison, Pike, Roosevelt, San Isabel and White River National Forests in Colorado and the Medicine-Bow, Bighorn and Shoshone National Forests in Wyoming.

Those who are interested in serving on the Rocky Mountain Resource Advisory Committee to represent interested groups are invited to submit nominations. Final selections will be vetted and approved by the Secretary of Agriculture.

Nominations must be received by April 30. For more information on the committee and member requirements visit: http://www.fs.usda.gov/main/pts/specialprojects/racs .