Vaccine clinic scheduled next weekend at Middle Park High School

Grand County Public Health has announced a weekend of vaccine clinics on April 17 and 18 at Middle Park High School.

On April 17, the health department will be distributing the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On April 18, both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine will be distributed, with Moderna’s second doses to be given during May clinics in Granby.

The clinics are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and registration is required. The general public ages 18 and older are eligible.

To register for April 17, go to http://www.comassvax.org/reg/0915162097 . To register for April 18, go to http://www.comassvax.org/reg/7069550921 . Call 970-725-3477 if you need help registering or need transportation to a clinic.

For other vaccine appointments in the county, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .