Vaccine clinic scheduled next weekend at Middle Park High School
Grand County Public Health has announced a weekend of vaccine clinics on April 17 and 18 at Middle Park High School.
On April 17, the health department will be distributing the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On April 18, both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccine will be distributed, with Moderna’s second doses to be given during May clinics in Granby.
The clinics are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and registration is required. The general public ages 18 and older are eligible.
To register for April 17, go to http://www.comassvax.org/reg/0915162097. To register for April 18, go to http://www.comassvax.org/reg/7069550921. Call 970-725-3477 if you need help registering or need transportation to a clinic.
For other vaccine appointments in the county, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Vaccine clinic scheduled next weekend at Middle Park High School
Grand County Public Health has announced a weekend of vaccine clinics on April 17 and 18 at Middle Park High School.