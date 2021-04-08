Vaccine clinics scheduled throughout Grand

Grand County Public Health is offering a variety of vaccine clinics throughout the county for all residents over 18 years old.

Clinics will run weekdays from April 6 to April 30. Hot Sulphur Springs clinics are on Tuesdays at 620 Hemlock St.; Grand Lake clinics are Wednesdays at the Pitkin House; Granby clinics are Thursday at Grand Fire Station; and Winter Park clinics are scheduled for Fridays at Town Hall.

All clinics require registration, which can be done per date and location at bit.ly/3ukn9Qm.

These scheduled clinics will be offering the two-shot Moderna vaccine.

Public health’s goal is to vaccinate 10,000 people in Grand County so as to reach herd immunity.